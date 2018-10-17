Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC integrity commission must act

17 October 2018 - 05:01 Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina
Nhlanhla Nene: Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Nhlanhla Nene: Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

The resignation of Nhlanhla Nene and his preceding apology to the nation for not disclosing that, on several occasions, he visited the Gupta compound was startling. 

SA seems to be hopping from one crisis to another, except that Bafana Bafana won convincingly against Seychelles last Saturday. There's an old adage that says " a major crisis presents an opportunity".

In the VBS debacle, there is an opportunity for the Hawks and the SA Police Service. They have been battered over decades by characters such as Richard Mdluli, Berning Ntlemeza and Khomotso Phahlane, who were bent on protecting political elites instead of fighting crime and serving the country.

Arresting all those implicated in fraud at VBS will go a long way to repairing the crime authorities' dented images. President Cyril Ramaphosa must move swiftly to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions, given the magnitude of issues piling up in the in tray of this person. 

The ANC's integrity commission should also urgently start working. There's been talk about the ANC self-correcting and regaining the confidence of the people, but little has been done to deal with rogue elements in the party that are tarnishing its image.

Under the leadership of George Mashamba, the integrity commission should  take decisive and resolute action against party members  bent  on making the ANC a conduit for their stealing and corruption to satisfy their lust and greed.

The country should seize this opportunity with both hands to repair the damage of the past 10 years and refocus on the real challenges: unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina MPL
Johannesburg

I beg your forgiveness, Nhlanhla Nene asks of South Africans after Gupta meeting disclosures

“I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence and not in my office or at least a public place,” Nene said in a statement on Friday
National
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Matjila’s days are numbered as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Rebuilding SA: the answer is right ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
Nhlanhla Nene remains a hero despite the company ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Choppy waters ahead for emerging ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Journalists’ weaknesses make them ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.