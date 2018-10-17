LETTER: ANC integrity commission must act

The resignation of Nhlanhla Nene and his preceding apology to the nation for not disclosing that, on several occasions, he visited the Gupta compound was startling.

SA seems to be hopping from one crisis to another, except that Bafana Bafana won convincingly against Seychelles last Saturday. There's an old adage that says " a major crisis presents an opportunity".

In the VBS debacle, there is an opportunity for the Hawks and the SA Police Service. They have been battered over decades by characters such as Richard Mdluli, Berning Ntlemeza and Khomotso Phahlane, who were bent on protecting political elites instead of fighting crime and serving the country.

Arresting all those implicated in fraud at VBS will go a long way to repairing the crime authorities' dented images. President Cyril Ramaphosa must move swiftly to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions, given the magnitude of issues piling up in the in tray of this person.

The ANC's integrity commission should also urgently start working. There's been talk about the ANC self-correcting and regaining the confidence of the people, but little has been done to deal with rogue elements in the party that are tarnishing its image.

Under the leadership of George Mashamba, the integrity commission should take decisive and resolute action against party members bent on making the ANC a conduit for their stealing and corruption to satisfy their lust and greed.

The country should seize this opportunity with both hands to repair the damage of the past 10 years and refocus on the real challenges: unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina MPL

Johannesburg