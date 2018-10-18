LETTER: We need an alternative to wasteful ANC

I am very disappointed by Nelson Mandela's decision that it was necessary to pay government officials high salaries so that they could not be corrupted.

The opposite has happened and many officials have become greedier, to the extent that they are now stealing massive amounts of money from the public purse, especially hitting the poor and working class very hard.

They disregard the Public Finance Management Act when controlling the finances of national, provincial and local governments.

There was R50bn in irregular expenditure in the government in 2017 and there are no consequences. Nothing will be done to recover the money wasted. There are also massive amounts of fruitless and wasteful expenditure because of corruption and fraud.

The ANC-led government can no longer hide behind the rhetoric that it built more than 3-million houses. When Tokyo Sexwale was housing minister he reported that 80% of those houses needed either to be renovated or rebuilt, a clear case of bad service delivery.

The people of SA cannot trust the ANC because all it want is to enrich itself in our names. We need an alternative government that is going to focus on the development of the people.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi

Gugulethu

