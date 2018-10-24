Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Caravan is a wake-up call

Rich countries guard their own interests instead of helping people where they are, which is the only viable long-term solution

24 October 2018 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Turning a human tragedy into a short-term political sparring game in the US distracts attention from the real issue: the growing gap between rich and poor globally.

The root causes of the caravan of migrants heading to the US are manifold and include abuses of natural and human resources and the destruction of indigenous cultures and social and governance structures. The vacuums left when those powers were forced to leave due to international pressure provided fertile ground for poor governance, corruption and abuse of power. 

There have also been wars across the globe driven by greed, ideology and power hunger, and lately an increase in natural disasters and severe droughts accelerated by climate change.

Ironically, powerful nations that did not place a high premium on sovereignty and foreign borders during "the good old times" now want to seal their borders. They abused the resources of other countries but are no longer willing to plough back a share of their accumulated wealth into the countries from which they  benefited for generations.

Instead of helping people where they are, which is the only viable long-term solution, there is a growing tendency to simply close their eyes to the pain and need in the world. Own interest, instead of the common good, has become the motto.

The US, which traditionally understood its role as the so-called leader of the free world and its responsibility to play a stabilising role given its economic and political power, is now withdrawing into its comfort zone.

The global poverty gap is a ticking time bomb. By ignoring the responsibility of the entire family of nations to address it, the fuse is being shortened. If your neighbour goes to bed hungry, you cannot sleep peacefully.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Tell the unteachable they are ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: Public has a right to know of PIC’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DAVID MAYNIER: The big issues Mboweni can’t ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Safeguarding auditors is crucial for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Omotoso’s lawyer exposes horror of testifying ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Trump ropes in army in crusade against migrants
World / Americas

Trump threatens military action to block ‘caravan’ of Central American migrants
World / Americas

LETTER: Illegal labour by migrants is a powder keg
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.