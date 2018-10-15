LETTER: Punish VBS thieves harshly

The recent revelations regarding the money stolen at VBS Mutual Bank is a clear indication that our country is rotten beyond control. How can people, some of whom claim to be leaders, steal close to R2bn? That money could have been used to improve the quality of the lives of the poor people who invested in that bank.

It is also disappointing that the large part of the stolen money cannot be recovered. The authorities must ensure that they punish those responsible harshly so that a lesson will be taught to others.

We can't be singing "down with corruption" every day when nothing is done to the culprits. Those who robbed VBS Bank deserve to rot in jail, and those who benefited from this looting indirectly.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

