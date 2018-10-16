LETTER: Trevor Manuel’s signature was illegal

The old Exchequer Act did not authorise a finance minister to borrow offshore for procurement purposes. The Public Finance Management Act requires a special resolution of parliament to do so, and no such resolution was ever passed. Accordingly, Manuel had no right to sign.

The law did not allow him to go shopping for the best available loans like a housewife in a supermarket seeking the lowest-priced produce. Public money cannot be dealt with in that way. He was only entitled to do what the law allowed him to do; taking the loans as the “best available” was beyond his power and authority.

The good news is that the invalidity of the loans enables the government to avoid its obligations under them and to return the unaffordable and generally useless armaments for credit, including interest. The billions freed up in this way can be used, inter alia, to establish and endow an integrity commission under chapter 9 of the constitution to prevent, combat, investigate and prosecute grand corruption.

Manuel’s penance is to throw his considerable clout behind getting the country out of the debt trap posed by the arms deals. He cannot be faulted for accepting bad advice, so frequently given to the ANC.

Paul Hoffman SC

Director, Accountability Now

