LETTER: Ramaphosa sat at apex of corruption pyramid and did nothing to stop it

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s aim all along while he was playing the long game, was to get to the top spot by hook or by crook. Small wonder the country has gone to pot as he kept silent for so long about so much rot.

He was hanging on to and hiding behind Jacob Zuma’s coat-tails, keeping his mouth shut and doing nothing. Even now, he is claiming that he knew nothing, saw and heard nothing, not only about the theft and collapse of the VBS bank, but the wholesale looting of the country while he was sitting at the apex of the corruption pyramid.

If these are the qualities of our new leader, I am saddened and disheartened because we ended up with another compromised leader who failed his people and doing his duties by being complicit by association.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston

