LETTER: Liberalism is not for Africa

Why liberalism seems to be seen as laudable under any circumstances beats me. If I were a liberal I’d hang my head in shame at what white liberalism has wrought on this once functioning country. Liberalism is fine in Massachusetts or Sydney but it doesn’t work in Africa. SA’s white liberals simply paved the way for ANC autocrats and kleptocrats to take over.

A recent US state department report on SA should be required reading for all citizens because it succinctly sums up the wretched SA of today. Mike Pompeo’s department’s 10-page account is a tale of horror, depravity, corruption and destruction. The only good thing mentioned is SA’s privately run health facilities.

If liberals didn’t have the prescience years ago to realise what the ANC would wreak on SA, they should at least in all decency now admit they were terribly wrong.

For those who say there was no alternative, there are some who had an alternative, a nonviolent and legal alternative. It was just never given a chance.

G Graser

Pretoria

