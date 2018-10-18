Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Liberalism is not for Africa

18 October 2018 - 05:05
The late Pik Botha. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ FOTO 24/ ALET PRETORIUS
In the letter, Botha’s liberal views (October 16) the late Pik Botha is praised, mostly for his liberalism and how he itched to move his party forward on the one-man-one-vote path demanded by “the world”. 

Why liberalism seems to be seen as laudable under any circumstances beats me. If I were a liberal I’d hang my head in shame at what white liberalism has wrought on this once functioning country. Liberalism is fine in Massachusetts or Sydney but it doesn’t work in Africa. SA’s white liberals simply paved the way for ANC autocrats and kleptocrats to take over.

A recent US state department report on SA should be required reading for all citizens because it succinctly sums up the wretched SA of today. Mike Pompeo’s department’s 10-page account is a tale of horror, depravity, corruption and destruction. The only good thing mentioned is SA’s privately run health facilities.

If liberals didn’t have the prescience years ago to realise what the ANC would wreak on SA, they should at least in all decency now admit they were terribly wrong. 

For those who say there was no alternative, there are some who had an alternative, a nonviolent and legal alternative. It was just never given a chance.

G Graser
Pretoria

