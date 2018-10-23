LETTER: PR spin for PO sin will not work, Barnes

It’s elementary that when a commercial business is desperately trying to hold onto its customers who believe they are being maltreated, it hires a top public relations firm that spells out what is happening within the establishment and details remedies being taken to cure the problem and when the service will be back to normal.

It is questionable that there is any serious effort to tell the public the truth about the Post Office, other than all will be well at the end of September, or October, or November, or…

As a member of the buying public, I strongly object to having to wait weeks and weeks for my Time magazine to arrive and then receiving four copies on one day.

Has there been a word of regret from Post Office CEO Mark Barnes? Has he given any other explanation besides that there was a strike in July?

Ronnie Kaplan

Port Elizabeth

