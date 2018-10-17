Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Stop writing and deliver the mail

Editors should stop giving South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes space to indulge his ego.

17 October 2018 - 05:02
Upbeat: South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes helps to clean the roof of the Alexandra post office. Picture: THE TIMES
Upbeat: South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes helps to clean the roof of the Alexandra post office. Picture: THE TIMES

Editors should not give South African Post Office (SAPO) CEO Mark Barnes space to indulge his ego in pontifications about mega banks and what not, until he has sorted out the sorry mess at the institution he heads.

I, and many friends in Gauteng, have not received overseas magazines since April. No New Yorker magazines were delivered  from April to September. That's 24 expensive issues I am owed. In October, I received two issues from April. Against my choice, I have to cancel my New Yorker print subscription and go for digital.

The Economist, which uses the Times Media delivery services, arrives punctually every Sunday before 8am at my home. Infrequently, if it doesn’t, I e-mail on a Monday and it is sent on Tuesday.

The Pretoria Greenlyn post office says the problem lies in the Johannesburg distribution centre.  Barnes should stop writing opeds, put on his overalls and spend time at the centre, designing and overseeing ways to improve distribution to long- suffering, tax-paying SAPO users.

Getting the post offices to keep permanent stocks of licence discs and other forms should be on his to do list, too. Otherwise, his credibility as a writer on the economy is undermined by his inability to get the post office to distribute mail efficiently.

Mercedes Sayagues
Pretoria

Post Office still buried under a mountain of mail

CEO Mark Barnes has missed his deadline to clear strike backlog by end of September
National
12 days ago

LETTER: Mark Barnes please fix Post Office

 I can’t remember when last I received any of these magazines in my post box in Somerset West
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: DSTV magazine in bulk

I was stunned to receive my October DStv magazine just in time to be of some use, although at the same time I received the August and September issues
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Counting cost of Post Office backlog

It is pleasing to hear the backlog at the Post Office has been reduced to 16-million items lying on the floors at depots around the country. But ...
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Matjila’s days are numbered as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Rebuilding SA: the answer is right ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
Nhlanhla Nene remains a hero despite the company ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Choppy waters ahead for emerging ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Journalists’ weaknesses make them ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Post Office still buried under a mountain of mail
National

LETTER: Sapo snail mail is no laughing matter
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Post Office a blight on SA
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Counting cost of Post Office backlog
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mark Barnes please fix Post Office
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.