LETTER: Stop writing and deliver the mail

Editors should not give South African Post Office (SAPO) CEO Mark Barnes space to indulge his ego in pontifications about mega banks and what not, until he has sorted out the sorry mess at the institution he heads.

I, and many friends in Gauteng, have not received overseas magazines since April. No New Yorker magazines were delivered from April to September. That's 24 expensive issues I am owed. In October, I received two issues from April. Against my choice, I have to cancel my New Yorker print subscription and go for digital.

The Economist, which uses the Times Media delivery services, arrives punctually every Sunday before 8am at my home. Infrequently, if it doesn’t, I e-mail on a Monday and it is sent on Tuesday.

The Pretoria Greenlyn post office says the problem lies in the Johannesburg distribution centre. Barnes should stop writing opeds, put on his overalls and spend time at the centre, designing and overseeing ways to improve distribution to long- suffering, tax-paying SAPO users.

Getting the post offices to keep permanent stocks of licence discs and other forms should be on his to do list, too. Otherwise, his credibility as a writer on the economy is undermined by his inability to get the post office to distribute mail efficiently.

Mercedes Sayagues

Pretoria

