LETTER: DSTV magazine in bulk

Much has been written lately about the SA Post Office’s problems with deliveries and that CEO Mark Barnes seems to be more preoccupied with his newspaper column and arranging a bank licence for the Post Office than resolving the backlog. We hear very little pro-active news from him about restoring the Post Office into an efficient and viable service, other than reactionary statements to issues raised in the media.

I was therefore stunned to receive my October DStv magazine just in time to be of some use, although at the same time I received the August and September issues, which showed me the programmes I had missed and would have liked to have seen!

In addition, I received notification from Road Traffic Management that my driving licence would expire on October 3 — nice that they actually sent me a notice, but that is another tale of woe not for this letter.

I noticed that the envelopes that are being delivered no longer bear date stamps of when posted. How convenient for the Post Office, which can claim no fault on its part as there is no proof of when the items were posted to me.

Mike Edwards

Johannesburg