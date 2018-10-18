LETTER: Post Office boss should just do his job

Mark Barnes has an enviable life. He is not held accountable for the total failure of the Post Office, which he heads. Nor is he called to account for failing to even remotely meet deadlines he set to reduce the eye-watering backlog of parcels.

He is given many column inches in Business Day to air his personal views, often about subjects such as Brexit about which he is hardly qualified.

He has no sense of irony. Writing an article about the need to “stick to basics”, he seems not to notice it being a bit thick coming from a failed postmaster/wannabe banker and social pension paymaster. It is rather like the shareholders’ advice to the directors of the ailing and over-extended Campbell Soup company: best stick to soup.

But Barnes let us in on the secret of the “failure” to direct all those pesky sorters to do the job they are paid to do, which is to get letters and parcels delivered. “People”, he concludes in his column, “the gig economy is changing the way people work and not necessarily for the better” (October 16), “measure each other best ... and decide collectively whether doing your homework well and on time is a good thing or not, whether excuses are better than actions, whether judgment is better than avoidance”.

“This determines the boundaries within which the organisation can reasonably be expected to perform, which ultimately depends on the economic dignity that the firm can provide, or not.”

Postal sorting being a tad boring and repetitive, the staff understandably have decided collectively to stuff it, even at the expense of the firm’s “economic dignity”.

It follows that I must accept the “collective”, be reasonable and write off all those expensive foreign magazines that haven’t been delivered to me, going back four months. Or not?

RWT Lloyd

Cape Town

