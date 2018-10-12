Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mark Barnes please fix Post Office

12 October 2018 - 05:02
Mark Barnes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
Mark Barnes. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH

I am appalled at the current situation at the SA Post Office.

I subscribe to the weekly Time magazine, the fortnightly Fortune magazine and Freight and Trading Weekly. I can’t remember when last I received any of these magazines in my post box in Somerset West. To make matters worse, I receive threatening SMSes regarding outstanding account payments that I haven’t received.

Please Mark Barnes, put your money where your mouth is and get the Post Office back on track. SA needs you.

Terry Gale
Somerset West

