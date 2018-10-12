LETTER: Mark Barnes please fix Post Office

I am appalled at the current situation at the SA Post Office.
I subscribe to the weekly Time magazine, the fortnightly Fortune magazine and Freight and Trading Weekly. I can’t remember when last I received any of these magazines in my post box in Somerset West. To make matters worse, I receive threatening SMSes regarding outstanding account payments that I haven’t received.
Please Mark Barnes, put your money where your mouth is and get the Post Office back on track. SA needs you.
Terry Gale
Somerset West
