LETTER: Exodus of skilled whites fuels poverty

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to eradicate poverty. So do we all. But elements in the governing party, or courted by it, also appear to want to eradicate whites. SA cannot do both.

White skills are crucial for sustainable growth, which must be distributed to blacks. However, whites are leaving SA due to mixed, often overtly hostile, messages about their future.

EFF leader Julius Malema is mulling over the eventual killing of whites. Although the ANC is not so crude, its fiercely defended demographic targets will eventually drive all whites out of the country.

Whites are at present, certainly in the private sector, represented in top management far above their demographic proportion of the population. However, attempts to close the gap means skilled whites are dislodged or blocked from promotion. This is one reason causing rapid emigration.

So we are chasing a vanishing target. The more we try to close the gap, the more whites leave, and the gap stays. At this rate, we will only be demographically balanced when there are no whites left in SA.

I propose we stop “empowerment”, which is a form of demographic engineering, when we have attained a 50% white to total ratio at each of the various skills levels or trades. Trying to artificially force the racial ratio before sufficient skills are transferred will condemn us to continued poverty.

A 50% mix will facilitate skills redistribution. When we have attained an economy double or quadruple the present size, there will simply not be enough whites to maintain the present skewed ratios. The economy is not a zero-sum game. We can all win.

Willem Cronje, Free State

