LETTER: Malema’s secret mission

I hope that Julius Malema has taken time off from his mission to nationalise all land, the mining industry and other assets including the SA Reserve Bank. My guess is that his undercover mission is to cause economic chaos so that he and his ilk can profit greatly from it. Maybe a nice dacha in the countryside would be good for starters?

His real focus, assuming he actually cares a jot for his people, should be on the primary causes of the current Venezuelan meltdown and the earlier, and well documented Zimbabwean economic horror show.

On top of this, Malema has spent much of his bountiful energy pleading for a wholly black-owned bank.

The VBS bank saga has given us a close-up look at the possible template for that pet project which, as we now know, has been characterised by widespread looting and corruption, including by politicians who happen to inhabit his very own part of the country.

Is this the kind of leadership SA needs? I suggest not, unless we are all contemplating walking down the road to ruin together.

AR Viljoen, Elgin