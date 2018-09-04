LETTER: Coalition was doomed

Anyone in the least surprised about the EFF changing its coalition partners is politically naive. The "wedding" between the DA and EFF was pure political expediency and doomed from the outset.

They are at complete opposites of the political spectrum, the strangest of bedfollows.

A DA-ANC coalition with a view to the future would have been preferable, but it was impossible for the DA — or the EFF for that matter — with Jacob Zuma leading the ANC.

The short marriage may have benefited the DA more than the EFF, since the DA proved its capabilities while the EFF proved its unreliability.

Julius Malema will sell his soul for power. If he believes the EFF can become a strong party on its own, he will form no coalition in 2019. However, if it remains as weak as it is, he will return to the ANC in the blink of an eye.

The other winner from this failed marriage is the ANC. If President Cyril Ramaphosa remains at the helm, the ANC will win more votes in 2019 and will not need any coalition partner — a good outcome for SA.

The other, very unlikely scenario, is that the ANC splits before the election, because of the Zuma faction undermining Ramaphosa’s leadership. This could open the door for potential coalitions between a moderate breakaway faction of the ANC, the DA and other opposition parties.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag