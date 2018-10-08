LETTER: We can’t expect whites to provide solutions to black people’s problems

The contradiction in the Charterists’ view of the PAC and DA is amazing. They glibly state that “the PAC is against whites, do not vote for them”, then, “Do not vote for the DA, it is a white party”.

This took me back to the Black Consciousness view of a “liberal”. (See the chapter in Steve Biko’s book I write what I like on liberals). The term liberal was used to describe white people who think they are capable of working out solutions for black problems, and their solutions are superior to solutions thought out by blacks themselves. Some of the solutions contradict the solutions worked out by black people based on black people’s first-hand experience of their own problems.

Charterists, of which Julius Malema is one, accept white solutions for black problems without question, and even force white people to provide solutions to black problems and see themselves as doing things for black people. The Freedom Charter contradicted solutions espoused by African thought compiled as the programme of action. Charterists, who in fact are liberals in the Black Consciousness sense, went with the Freedom Charter; Africanists walked out to form the PAC.

It is because of this belief in white solutions for African problems that African problems such as minimal participation in business is placed in the hands of white business in the form of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE). For African children to receive education they have to be forced into white teacher-dominated and -run schools after African teacher training colleges were closed.

The responsibility to find expression for African careers is placed in the hands of established white conglomerates in the form of affirmative action. It is amazing that people can believe that the problem of years of deprivation can be solved by forcing 45-million people into infrastructure built for 5-million whites who ran the show all along.

Even stranger is how it comes about that the majority of Africans think thoughts and initiatives promoting African self-development constitute racism.

Dr Kenosi Mosalakae

Houghton

