LETTER: EFF faces democracy test

Things are falling apart for Julius Malema’s EFF. The centre is no longer holding and the radical commander-in-chief is fighting off allegations that he is imposing his preferred leaders on conference delegates.

The EFF is undergoing its biggest test of democracy as its provincial structures hold elective conferences. Provincial leaders are involved in nasty fights that are threatening to tear the party apart and damage its prospects in the 2019 national elections.

We are lucky that these people aren’t in charge of anything important, or this would be a deeply worrying situation for nearly 60-million people.

The unseemly spectacle that unfolded at the EFF people’s assembly in Midvaal has been dramatised on social media, with leaders in the party alleging that the vehicle carrying Malema was the source of the gunshots after the meeting. It has been reported that this may have been in response to Malema’s vehicle being stoned after a faction had accused him of imposing his preferred candidate on the delegates.

Contests for power and position within any party are always welcomed. But there could be a crisis within the EFF, after Malema’s security unit, known as the Defenders of the Revolution, allegedly beat up party members.

This would not be a big challenge if SA voters were consistent with their voting patterns, but they aren’t.

David Maila

Cosmo Creek