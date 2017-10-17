LETTER: Kindness costs nothing

On many street corners we see people trying to give out pamphlets advertising different things. While some consider them to be a nuisance, have you ever considered how demoralising it must be for them when almost nobody wants what they are trying to distribute? It cannot be easy when they have to stand all day, often in adverse weather conditions, trying to eke out a living while dodging passing vehicles.

Watch how their faces often light up when you call them over to accept a pamphlet. And it costs you nothing to do this kindness. I am not suggesting that you open your windows wide when there is a group of strangers near the car. It is good to be streetwise, but a slight opening to an individual during the day should be okay, especially when you are not alone in the car. You might even need what they are promoting.

When it comes to beggars (and these are not beggars), some people say that they should just get a job, as if it is so easy.

There are high levels of unemployment. Nevertheless the pamphleteers did get this (low-paying) job.

Others sit in judgment and believe that the beggars will just use the money for drugs, without any evidence to prove this. This is a fairly suspicious outlook on life. Even if some do use part of the money for drugs, it should not be reason to deprive those who genuinely need it to feed themselves and their children.

Martin ZagnoevSunningdale