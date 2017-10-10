LETTER: Mkhize admits ANC failure

ANC presidential candidate Zweli Mkhize recently argued that the new ANC leadership to be elected in December must take responsibility for economic growth. This is a major admission of what has become horrifyingly clear — the Zuma administration cares nothing for growth.

The true horror is that a stagnant economy suits Jacob Zuma. It is easier to loot a standing target. Poor, dependent people are more prone to vote for the hand that feeds them. The middle classes are more discriminating. And, one can always blame "white monopoly capital" for entrenched poverty.

Willem CronjeVia e-mail