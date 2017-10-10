Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mkhize admits ANC failure

10 October 2017 - 05:30
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
- Zweli Mkhize. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Image:

ANC presidential candidate Zweli Mkhize recently argued that the new ANC leadership to be elected in December must take responsibility for economic growth. This is a major admission of what has become horrifyingly clear — the Zuma administration cares nothing for growth.

The true horror is that a stagnant economy suits Jacob Zuma. It is easier to loot a standing target. Poor, dependent people are more prone to vote for the hand that feeds them. The middle classes are more discriminating. And, one can always blame "white monopoly capital" for entrenched poverty.

Willem CronjeVia e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is rotten to the core
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Record market boom makes no noise
Opinion / Editorials
3.
In the state-capture depression, it is darkly ...
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mr Razzmatazz refuses to say ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Battle of salaries and ceilings puts ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Where has courage gone?
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No redemption for Zuma
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Last chance to fix SA
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC a fossil stuck in 1917
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Of factions and rebels
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transparency may backfire
Opinion

LETTER: ANC stunts black growth
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.