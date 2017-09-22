Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fight graft, not sparrows

22 September 2017 - 04:00
Picture: ISTOCK
It is so easy to throw the book at soft targets. Cancel your account, appoint new auditors and ride a tsunami of free promotional coverage, smothering you and your business in moral sanctimoniousness.

How easy it was to crucify elderly Penny Sparrow for her vile comments, but what is being done to the real rogues behind this massive looting? It is time to take [action] against the harder targets like our corrupt government officials and their proxies.

David KohlerVia e-mail

