Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC rubbishes legacy

20 September 2017 - 05:30
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela must be turning in their graves to see what has become of their beloved ANC. The current leadership shamelessly rubbishes the legacy of their lifelong struggle against racism in all its shades and manifestations.

It has now been established through a thorough investigation by the British PR authorities that President Jacob Zuma’s family friends, the Gupta family, stoked racial disharmony and sought to distract the nation’s resistance against this evil monster in order to continue the monstrosity of state capture and looting.

Zuma made it clear in Parliament that the Guptas are his beloved friends. They are in business with his son, Duduzane, and employ one in a string of his wives.

The Gupta family and their employees, with the help of Bell Pottinger, have written vile speeches and media statements on behalf of the ANC Youth League, Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association and some captured Cabinet ministers to attack those opposed to corruption and the looting of the nation’s assets.

They instruct Zuma on who to appoint and fire in the Cabinet. They instruct state entities’ managements on which tenders they want and when payments are to be made to them.

Bell Pottinger was hired and paid by the Gupta family to commit treasonous crimes against SA. They sought to reverse the nonracial democratic project as eloquently stated in the Constitution that Nelson Mandela signed into the supreme law of our nation.

We consistently told the ANC since 2008 that they have veered away from the values of the Freedom Charter.

Every day events unfolding in our country vindicates our long-held views.

Pakes Dikgetsi National chairman, COPE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: State’s investment pile now a target ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Dlamini-Zuma and the Virodene ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Zuma Jr’s bare-faced effrontery vs Gordhan’s ...
Opinion
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Another PIC boss in capturers’ ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Keeping cash is not hoarding
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: How to atone for guilt
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: KPMG evidence crucial
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The diabolical Baron Bell
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dlamini-Zuma has a cheek
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Outrage is selective
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Looking forward to trial
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.