LETTER: ANC rubbishes legacy

Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela must be turning in their graves to see what has become of their beloved ANC. The current leadership shamelessly rubbishes the legacy of their lifelong struggle against racism in all its shades and manifestations.

It has now been established through a thorough investigation by the British PR authorities that President Jacob Zuma’s family friends, the Gupta family, stoked racial disharmony and sought to distract the nation’s resistance against this evil monster in order to continue the monstrosity of state capture and looting.

Zuma made it clear in Parliament that the Guptas are his beloved friends. They are in business with his son, Duduzane, and employ one in a string of his wives.

The Gupta family and their employees, with the help of Bell Pottinger, have written vile speeches and media statements on behalf of the ANC Youth League, Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association and some captured Cabinet ministers to attack those opposed to corruption and the looting of the nation’s assets.

They instruct Zuma on who to appoint and fire in the Cabinet. They instruct state entities’ managements on which tenders they want and when payments are to be made to them.

Bell Pottinger was hired and paid by the Gupta family to commit treasonous crimes against SA. They sought to reverse the nonracial democratic project as eloquently stated in the Constitution that Nelson Mandela signed into the supreme law of our nation.

We consistently told the ANC since 2008 that they have veered away from the values of the Freedom Charter.

Every day events unfolding in our country vindicates our long-held views.

Pakes Dikgetsi National chairman, COPE