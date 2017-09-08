Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA still on the right track

08 September 2017 - 05:30
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: REUTERS
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: REUTERS

In response to Xolisa Phillip’s column (Honeymoon is over for the DA in the bay, September 6), I was on the same bus trip with her and Helen Zille post the 2011 local government elections. We were indeed in celebratory mood and were thanking our voters.

Getting the ANC to below 50% has been the objective of the DA and its predecessor party the DP under first Tony Leon’s leadership, then Helen Zille and our mission remains the same under Mmusi Maimane. All three of these leaders have campaigned on these streets with increasing support.

The coalition has suffered instability travails; these are based largely on the fact that some people wanted the status quo of crony cadreship and gravy train patronage to remain. We offered change, the voters bought into this and we will fulfil our promise without fear or favour.

The voters know the difference between petty political squabbles and the battle to stop corruption, grow the economy to create jobs and improve service delivery. This is why the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay has gone from being the second-least trusted to the second-most trusted in just one year.

Asijiki, we will not be turned.

Athol TrollipExecutive mayor, Nelson Mandela Bay

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Kubayi turns off energy future
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Justice Malala wants to be Dudu Myeni when he ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
CAROL PATON: Zuma knives still out as Gordhan ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC alliance at risk if ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
THULI MADONSELA: Civil action required to recover ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Eastern Cape DA requests urgent meeting with 'short-sighted' EFF
Politics

DA’s Trollip shrugs off UDM threat and reshuffles committee
National

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani set to know his fate
National

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Timeline of a Nelson Mandela Bay meltdown
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.