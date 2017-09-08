LETTER: DA still on the right track

In response to Xolisa Phillip’s column (Honeymoon is over for the DA in the bay, September 6), I was on the same bus trip with her and Helen Zille post the 2011 local government elections. We were indeed in celebratory mood and were thanking our voters.

Getting the ANC to below 50% has been the objective of the DA and its predecessor party the DP under first Tony Leon’s leadership, then Helen Zille and our mission remains the same under Mmusi Maimane. All three of these leaders have campaigned on these streets with increasing support.

The coalition has suffered instability travails; these are based largely on the fact that some people wanted the status quo of crony cadreship and gravy train patronage to remain. We offered change, the voters bought into this and we will fulfil our promise without fear or favour.

The voters know the difference between petty political squabbles and the battle to stop corruption, grow the economy to create jobs and improve service delivery. This is why the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay has gone from being the second-least trusted to the second-most trusted in just one year.

Asijiki, we will not be turned.

Athol TrollipExecutive mayor, Nelson Mandela Bay