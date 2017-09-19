LETTER: How to atone for guilt

It’s an absolute disgrace that an audit firm of the calibre and stature of KPMG will stoop so low to do the bidding of the Guptas and South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane and be complicit in corruption by implicating former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and other highly placed individuals in dubious and highly suspicious reporting.

Now that it has been exposed as a fraud and may be going down the tubes like Bell Pottinger, KPMG has some of its executives resigning and they are offering to pay back the fee of R23m received from SARS.

This repayment is squalid, vile, contemptible, repulsive and offensive.

Have they considered the damage they have done to the reputation of these individuals, their careers and their families? The pain and anguish they put them through by having the Hawks on their doorsteps?

The least they must do to expunge and try to remove, if it is at all possible, the damage they have inflicted on the people involved, our institutions and the economy is to pay appropriate multimillion-rand compensation after an investigation by the criminal justice system and law enforcement agencies has established the details of the whole sad saga.

JM Bouvier Bryanston