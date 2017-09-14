LETTER: Opportunity for reflection

The ruling of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on the validity of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference in 2015, is perceived by alarmists as a crisis for the ANC. If so, it is a vaguely defined crisis. The ANC has a long history of rising to the occasion in the midst of contradictions and tensions.

For this reason, the prospect for rapprochement between complementary and contradiction is possible. This means the judgment provides an opportunity for ANC members to return to their respective branches to reflect, reconcile, and rebuild the organisation. Unity is built in branches.

Throughout the years, that unity has never been broken, despite a few splits influenced to a great extent by the devil of serving the interests of the self — hence the rise of ill-discipline from within. As we approach the elective conference, the ANC is crying out for its soul. The unity and integrity of the movement should be defended at all costs.

We must ensure that the next generation does not inherit a fractured organisation but one that enjoys legitimacy far wider than our mass base. For this goal to be realised requires radical organisational renewal from the branch level. This is critical, because it will impact on our capacity to mobilise society around the goal of a better life for all.

It is, therefore, important to close ranks and confront what may be disruptive to the unity of our movement and the ANC in particular. However, the issues we need to tackle more decisively include the cult of personality, factionalism and corruption, which remain pervasive.

Morgan PhaahlaEkurhuleni