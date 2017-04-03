Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Racist school of thought

03 April 2017 - 06:03 AM
Helen Zille. Picture: REUTERS
Helen Zille. Picture: REUTERS

Bryan Rostron commends Helen Zille’s intervention to assist a school in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay (An enduring legacy is self-righteous amnesia in the colonial-minded, March 29).

He writes, "The same cannot be said for her ANC successor. When that school urgently needed help again the new education MEC Cameron Dugmore, one of Zille’s most vociferous critics, never replied to my e-mails."

Rostron is mistaken. I never succeeded Zille — I was appointed education MEC in 2004. I received a request from the Oranjekloof Moravian Primary School governing board and our local ANC branch and visited the school to assist. It would appear the reason I am cited is to strengthen his argument that despite her "Twitter folly", Zille is hardworking and honest.

I do not dispute that Zille is a hard worker. But I have witnessed her insulting and racist remarks about black women ANC members of Parliament, demeaning tweets about "professional blacks" and her dismissive attitude towards employment equity and economic transformation.

Under Zille, the gains made by the ANC in achieving greater representivity of coloured and African senior managers have been reversed.

Zille has again trampled on the victims of colonialism and apartheid by deciding to proceed with the sale of Tafelberg to private buyers, ignoring the call for social housing.

Her tweets, words and actions have caused insult and pain and helped to preserve white privilege. It really is time for her to go.

Cameron Dugmore MPPCape Town

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Secret votes by MPs are not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba picks a destructive path
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Power vacuum pulls opposition ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: A denial of colonial facts
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leave Helen Zille alone
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Behind the Zille bashing
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gutter press rubbish
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA’s Zille panic telling
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cartoon undermines DA
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Disproportionate bleating
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Colonialism’s abiding plot
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Do not be a hypocrite
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not everything in the colonial period should be condemned as immoral
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zille reveals true feelings
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Apology not accepted
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Africans were colonisers
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.