LETTER: Racist school of thought

Bryan Rostron commends Helen Zille’s intervention to assist a school in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay (An enduring legacy is self-righteous amnesia in the colonial-minded, March 29).

He writes, "The same cannot be said for her ANC successor. When that school urgently needed help again the new education MEC Cameron Dugmore, one of Zille’s most vociferous critics, never replied to my e-mails."

Rostron is mistaken. I never succeeded Zille — I was appointed education MEC in 2004. I received a request from the Oranjekloof Moravian Primary School governing board and our local ANC branch and visited the school to assist. It would appear the reason I am cited is to strengthen his argument that despite her "Twitter folly", Zille is hardworking and honest.

I do not dispute that Zille is a hard worker. But I have witnessed her insulting and racist remarks about black women ANC members of Parliament, demeaning tweets about "professional blacks" and her dismissive attitude towards employment equity and economic transformation.

Under Zille, the gains made by the ANC in achieving greater representivity of coloured and African senior managers have been reversed.

Zille has again trampled on the victims of colonialism and apartheid by deciding to proceed with the sale of Tafelberg to private buyers, ignoring the call for social housing.

Her tweets, words and actions have caused insult and pain and helped to preserve white privilege. It really is time for her to go.

Cameron Dugmore MPPCape Town