Sanlam’s bold targets for Africa with Allianz
All business divisions of Africa’s biggest insurer perform strongly in the year to end-December
07 March 2024 - 14:02
UPDATED 07 March 2024 - 18:07
Sanlam has set a target of reaching 50-million clients across the continent by next year, banking on its transformational tie-up with Egypt’s Allianz and in line with the stated strategy to cast itself as a growing financial services company
“Life insurance penetration (outside of SA) is still very low, and that’s where the big opportunity lies, clearly, to grow in that space,” CEO Paul Hanratty told Business shortly after the company issued its annual earnings report...
