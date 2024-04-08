Three soldiers on a Southern African peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed and three others wounded after a hostile mortar round landed near their camp, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) said on Monday.
Regional bloc Sadc deployed its mission to the DRC on December 15 2023 to help the government address instability and tackle armed groups in its restive eastern region, where violent clashes have escalated in a conflict that has lasted decades.
“This unfortunate incident happened after a hostile mortar round had fallen near the camp [at which] they were staying” the 16-member bloc said in a statement.
The dead and injured soldiers were all from Tanzania, it said. Malawi, SA and Tanzania contribute soldiers to the mission.
The statement reads an SA soldier on the Sadc mission had died while receiving treatment for unspecified health issues at a hospital in Goma, but it was not clear whether that death was related to the mortar attack.
In February, SA’s military said two of its soldiers on the Sadc mission were killed and three wounded by a mortar bomb.
In the latest violent episode in the DRC’s east, the civilian death toll from a militia attack rose to 25 at the weekend.
Three Sadc soldiers die in mortar attack in DRC
The dead and three injured soldiers were all said to be from Tanzania, which contributes to the force with SA and Malawi
Reuters
