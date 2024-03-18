MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Complex relationship between Rwanda and SA peacekeeping
SANDF soldiers have suddenly found themselves fighting against the Rwandan Defence Force
The smoking Nyiragongo volcano above the Congolese city of Goma reflects the seismic instability in the Great Lakes region, where SA is on the horns of a dilemma far more serious than the deaths of the two SA soldiers killed in a rebel mortar attack in February: it is now both allied to, and at war with, Rwanda.
The defeat of those responsible for Rwanda’s genocide by Paul Kagame’s rebel army, back in 1994 when SA was preoccupied with the coming of democracy, set in motion powerful forces that created the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under Laurent-Désiré Kabila — yet precipitated three decades of conflict in the region. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.