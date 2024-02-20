EDITORIAL: Deliver on those promises to stabilise the public finances
It’s worth reminding Enoch Godongwana of some of the undertakings he outlined in November’s medium-term budget speech
After two years of relatively national upbeat budgets during the 2021/2022 commodities boom, we are now back in the doom and gloom budgets where every revision tends to be for the worse — and the budget arithmetic grows ever more difficult.
As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to present this government’s last pre-election budget on Wednesday, it’s worth reminding him and his cabinet colleagues of some of the undertakings he outlined in November’s medium-term budget speech. Stabilising the public finances was one. Another was to ‘fast track growth-enhancing reforms’ — including a new financing mechanism for large infrastructure projects. A third resolve was ‘reconfiguring the structure and size of the state, while strengthening its capacity to deliver quality public services”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.