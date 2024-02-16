Tough budget may show signs of fiscal slippage, says Old Mutual
Treasury to continue on a path to fiscal consolidation, albeit at a slower pace than previously envisioned, says Johann Els
16 February 2024 - 05:00
Old Mutual Group says SA’s national budget, which will be presented in parliament on Wednesday, is one of the toughest budgets in years as it takes place against a backdrop of economic recovery efforts and possible fiscal slippage.
Old Mutual Group chief economist Johann Els said on Thursday that he expected the Treasury to continue on a path to fiscal consolidation, albeit at a slower pace than previously envisioned, “due to deteriorating fiscal ratios and the pressing need to balance economic recovery with fiscal prudence”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.