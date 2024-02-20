PwC sees tax hikes to plug R15bn shortfall
It could be an increase in either personal income tax or VAT, says tax policy expert
20 February 2024 - 05:00
PwC has pencilled in an increase in personal income tax or in the VAT rate by the National Treasury to raise the additional R15bn in revenues that finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced he would need during the medium-term budget policy statement.
Godongwana will present the 2024 national budget, which is said to be one of the toughest budgets in years as it takes place against a backdrop of economic recovery efforts and possible fiscal slippage, in parliament on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.