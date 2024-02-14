Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
In less than a week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present his 2024 budget, to the nation. To discus what could come from that announcement, Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and PwC economist Lullu Krugel.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What will SA’s 2024 budget hold?
Business Day TV talks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and PwC economist Lullu Krugel
In less than a week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present his 2024 budget, to the nation. To discus what could come from that announcement, Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and PwC economist Lullu Krugel.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.