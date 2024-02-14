National

WATCH: What will SA’s 2024 budget hold?

Business Day TV talks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and PwC economist Lullu Krugel

14 February 2024 - 14:45
by Business Day TV
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
In less than a week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present his 2024 budget, to the nation. To discus what could come from that announcement, Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and PwC economist Lullu Krugel.

