EDITORIAL: SA cannot afford to ignore global coal trends
Ten years is not a lot of time to establish a whole new economy in coal-producing Mpumalanga
14 February 2024 - 05:00
Emboldened by a surge in coal demand in Europe in 2022 and record high prices, which have both since almost completely reversed, and by the decision to delay the shutdown of Eskom’s old, coal-fired power stations, sentiment about the future of coal in SA seems to have turned.
“We have won the war of government supporting coal,” said Silas Zimu, special adviser to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, at the McCloskey Southern African Coal Conference in Cape Town during the first week of February...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.