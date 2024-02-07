Solar-powered EV superchargers coming to SA
In a R1.8bn investment, Zero Carbon Charge aims to roll out a national network of ultra-fast EV chargers at 150km intervals on strategic routes
07 February 2024 - 14:12
Zero Carbon Charge will introduce 480kW superchargers at its 120 renewable electric vehicle (EV) charging stations being rolled out across SA.
The local company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese energy storage systems manufacturer Shanghai Magic Power Tech, also known as Magic Power, and its local partner, Greencore Energy Solutions...
