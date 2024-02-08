Mpumalanga could run out of grid capacity in five years, says Seriti Green CEO
Peter Venn says alternative energy projects in the province can mitigate closure of Eskom’s numerous coal-fired plants
08 February 2024 - 05:00
Mpumalanga could run out of available grid capacity within the next five to six years if no new transmission infrastructure is built in the province, says Seriti Green CEO Peter Venn.
The company, which is majority-owned by coal miner Seriti Resources, is building Mpumalanga’s first wind farm. The first 155MW phase of its 900MW project will start producing power next year, and it will be sold to Seriti Resources...
