EDITORIAL: Dividend hypocrisy is a slap in the face for workers
Deutsche Bank is showing disregard for its employees and its social responsibility
Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest bank, has announced that it will cut 3,500 staff jobs as part of its overhaul to return to profitability after years of losses. This is a cruel and unjust decision that shows the bank’s disregard for its employees and its social responsibility.
The bank’s management claims that the job cuts are necessary to reduce costs and improve efficiency. But at the same time, the bank has decided to pay dividends to its shareholders and buy back €1.6bn worth of shares. This is a blatant contradiction that reveals the bank’s true priorities: rewarding its investors at the expense of its workers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.