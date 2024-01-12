EDITORIAL: Students who rely on financial aid deserve better
With its projected R1.1bn 2023-24 deficit, NSFAS has more of a responsibility than ever to run a tight ship
12 January 2024 - 05:00
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is a disgrace. Responsible for channelling government financial support to students from some of SA’s poorest households, it is always in the headlines for the wrong reasons.
Public attention is rightly focused now on its latest corruption scandal, in which CEO Ernest Khosa and higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande are alleged by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse to have taken kickbacks from service providers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.