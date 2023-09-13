MPs hear pros and cons of value for money vs transformation in public procurement
Wide range of views expressed in parliamentary public hearings on draft bill
Prioritising transformation or value for money in public procurement was a major issue of debate on Wednesday in public hearings on the draft Public Procurement Bill aimed at establishing a national procurement framework.
The push for transformation to take priority was advocated by various stakeholders such as the Black Business Council, the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa and the SA Black Technical and Allied Careers Organisation (Sabtaco) and supported by ANC and EFF members of parliament’s finance committee, which held public hearings on the bill over the past two days...
