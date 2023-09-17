The Big Read
Changes urged in new procurement bill
Public Procurement Bill faces tough scrutiny in parliamentary hearings
17 September 2023 - 07:12
At parliamentary hearings on the Public Procurement Bill this week, one province pushed back at the planned centralisation of the procurement system, warning it could affect service delivery.
Sanele Khomo, a former chief administration officer for demand and acquisitions in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial treasury, likened plans by the National Treasury to create a centralised procurement office to a “hand-holding exercise”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.