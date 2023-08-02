EDITORIAL: Time to open up on medicine price increases
The health department has nothing to boast about regarding the process it uses
The health department is rightly proud of the transparent medicine pricing system it introduced 20 years ago that brought unprecedented scrutiny to the cost of drugs sold in the private sector. But it has nothing to boast about regarding the process it uses to set medicine price increases, which remain shrouded in secrecy.
SA’s medicine pricing regulations oblige pharmaceutical manufacturers to sell medicines at the same price to all their private sector customers regardless of the volume purchased, and control the markups that are added at each step of the supply chain, from factory gate to pharmacy checkout. Price increases are tightly controlled, and usually announced by the health minister once a year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.