EDITORIAL: A chance to strengthen law and legitimacy
Africa owns the moral high ground in the discourse about how to boost the ICC’s legitimacy
25 July 2023 - 05:00
After four months of costly schoolboy blunders by the government, this has turned out to be a good week for the rule of law and our commitment to a human rights-based foreign policy.
Last Wednesday, the presidency announced that Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, will, after all, not be coming to SA in August. Putin, who has waged an illegal war against Ukraine, was due to attend a leaders’ summit of Brazil, India, China and SA (Brics) — a club in which Russia is a founding member...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now