POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties prepare legal fight against Phala Phala report

Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review

02 July 2023 - 19:22 Thando Maeko

Opposition political parties are expected to begin preparing their legal fights against acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo. 

The report, which was released last Friday, exonerated the president from any wrongdoing when cash was stolen at his Phala Phala farm in 2020. Gcaleka’s report found that the allegations by opposition party the ATM that the president violated the executive ethics code were unsubstantiated. ..

