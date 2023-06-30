News & Fox

Advantage Ramaphosa as public protector clears him over Phala Phala

Kholeka Gcaleka’s findings strengthen the president’s hand in the run-up to the 2024 elections

30 June 2023 - 15:45

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga has obvious political advantages for him — and it could put the lid on the simmering ANC succession battle months before a crucial national election. 

The revelation of the theft of more than $500,000 from Ramaphosa’s farm, contained in an affidavit by dodgy former spook Arthur Fraser in June last year, was meant to prevent him serving a second term as ANC leader, or cut short that term. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.