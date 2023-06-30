Advantage Ramaphosa as public protector clears him over Phala Phala

JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
The president really shouldn’t have to be cleaning up after his bumbling aides all the time
Kholeka Gcaleka’s findings strengthen the president’s hand in the run-up to the 2024 elections
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga has obvious political advantages for him — and it could put the lid on the simmering ANC succession battle months before a crucial national election.
The revelation of the theft of more than $500,000 from Ramaphosa’s farm, contained in an affidavit by dodgy former spook Arthur Fraser in June last year, was meant to prevent him serving a second term as ANC leader, or cut short that term. ..
