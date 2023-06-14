Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
30 years ago I never thought we would still be fighting against child marriage, female genital mutilation, and ensuring access to basic reproductive and sexual health services
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Business Day TV speaks to executive chair and acting CEO Mike Bosman
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Details of the trip have been kept under wraps amid security concerns
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
The National Assembly has approved the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. The bill is the first piece of enabling legislation for NHI and will be considered by the National Council of Provinces before landing on the president’s desk for his consideration. Business Day TV spoke to Nicholas Crisp, the deputy director-general of the NHI for more detail.
WATCH: National Assembly passes NHI Bill
The National Assembly has approved the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. The bill is the first piece of enabling legislation for NHI and will be considered by the National Council of Provinces before landing on the president’s desk for his consideration. Business Day TV spoke to Nicholas Crisp, the deputy director-general of the NHI for more detail.
