WATCH: National Assembly passes NHI Bill

Business Day TV speaks to Nicholas Crisp, the deputy director-general of the NHI

14 June 2023 - 22:48
Deputy director-general for NHI Nicholas Crisp. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Deputy director-general for NHI Nicholas Crisp. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The National Assembly has approved the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. The bill is the first piece of enabling legislation for NHI and will be considered by the National Council of Provinces before landing on the president’s desk for his consideration. Business Day TV spoke to Nicholas Crisp, the deputy director-general of the NHI for more detail.

