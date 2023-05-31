The lustre of safe-haven bullion diminishes to $1,955.28 per ounce due to advancing US debt talks and looming Federal Reserve interest-rate increases
The state-owned monopoly has lost most of its non-executive directors in the past few months
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Investors led by former Telkom CEO together with Mauritius-based Axian Telecom to create a pan-African giant
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the early morning drone assault had injured two people
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
The old stream train to Elgin rekindles a romance with rail
Recep Tayyip Erdogan won another five-year term as Turkey’s president. The omens for democracy and the economy in his country are not good.
Erdogan, who took power two decades ago, has steadily centralised authority in the presidency in recent years and eroded democratic institutions. He has imprisoned thousands of journalists, academics, opposition politicians and others. He succeeded in being re-elected in the face of a robust challenge from rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu who formed an alliance of six opposition parties to force the voting to a second round, after neither side won a majority in the first round. It was the first time in 20 years that the vote was so close — a victory of sorts for democracy...
EDITORIAL: More of authoritarian Erdogan
In his two decades in power, the Turkish president has centralised authority in the presidency and eroded democratic institutions
