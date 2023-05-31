Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: More of authoritarian Erdogan

In his two decades in power, the Turkish president has centralised authority in the presidency and eroded democratic institutions

31 May 2023 - 05:00

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won another five-year term as Turkey’s president. The omens for democracy and the economy in his country are not good.

Erdogan, who took power two decades ago, has steadily centralised authority in the presidency in recent years and eroded democratic institutions. He has imprisoned thousands of journalists, academics, opposition politicians and others. He succeeded in being re-elected in the face of a robust challenge from rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu who formed an alliance of six opposition parties to force the voting to a second round, after neither side won a majority in the first round. It was the first time in 20 years that the vote was so close — a victory of sorts for democracy...

