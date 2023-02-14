Release is likely push reserve to its lowest level since 1983
The Treasury has R110bn in reserve, but this is not likely to cover all the promises being made
World Bank expects a rapid rise in SA’s storage demand with revenue of up to $2bn a year in 10 years
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Economists say India’s top businesses score well on governance analysis
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Poll results in North African country show women will hold just 16% of seats
Eastern Cape franchise’s unusual purchases turned out to be inspired gambles
Not all markets have infrastructure to support electric vehicles, new CEO says
The development of a battery market and value chain in SA could create a lucrative industry capable of generating up to $2bn in revenue a year by 2032 and tens of thousands of jobs.
This is according to a new report by the World Bank which says that over the next five years SA is expected to show rapid growth in energy storage demand. The rise in demand will come from the transformation of the energy system to include more renewables and developing demand in the electric vehicle (EV) sector...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Battery storage market ripe for a boom in SA, says World Bank
World Bank expects a rapid rise in SA’s storage demand with revenue of up to $2bn a year in 10 years
The development of a battery market and value chain in SA could create a lucrative industry capable of generating up to $2bn in revenue a year by 2032 and tens of thousands of jobs.
This is according to a new report by the World Bank which says that over the next five years SA is expected to show rapid growth in energy storage demand. The rise in demand will come from the transformation of the energy system to include more renewables and developing demand in the electric vehicle (EV) sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.