JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Questions remain over plan for troubled Eskom

President and finance minister should have been more specific on how they see their initiatives joining up

01 March 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The government’s story on the troubled Eskom doesn’t cohere. It’s not clear how President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan for the utility, which is centred on the new minister of electricity, joins up or will be co-ordinated with the new initiative led by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

If the two initiatives do join up, Ramaphosa and Godongwana have not explained how and where they will do so, a major oversight at a time of national crisis, bearing in mind that the government has a reputation for poor co-ordination of its activities...

