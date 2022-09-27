×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Pulling back covers on party funding will take time and will

Change is afoot but the shift is not likely to be well met

27 September 2022 - 05:10

“Politics and money make disquieting bedfellows,” began last week’s unanimous ruling from the top court on the unconstitutionality of the Executive Ethics Code. SA’s politicians and their backers have been snug in a chamber of secrets. Change is afoot but it will take time and will to pull back the covers.

The apex court’s decision, directing the code be corrected within 12 months, will move the needle on SA politics. And if the ANC’s designs on tampering with disclosure thresholds imposed by the Political Party Funding Act are any gauge, the shift is not likely to be well met. It is not even apparent it was seriously noticed...

