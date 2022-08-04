×

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Are exotic funders, not animals, behind farmgate?

It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections

04 August 2022 - 13:26

Why has nobody said it louder? The money stuffed into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sofa was most likely intended for his war chest to defend his ANC presidency. I don’t know this. I have no inside track. But it is so far and away the most probable explanation that it warrants further attention.

The plausibility that the cash comes from the sale of animals, as Ramaphosa contends, diminishes by the day. From exotic animal breeders to auction house dealers to experts on illicit game trafficking, an untold number of people who know what they are talking about have said on the record that the story is not credible...

