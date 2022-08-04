JONNY STEINBERG: Are exotic funders, not animals, behind farmgate?

Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections
They will also have to pay a deposit to contest —the amount will be decided by the IEC
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Tencent hopes this latest major foreign deal since a regulatory crackdown in late 2020 will help it to offset some pressures in the Chinese gaming market
Tight markets and higher selling prices contributed to Sappi’s performance, despite high cost inflation
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
For women in white-collar industries, wearing high heels was taken for granted as part of going to work — but now many are questioning whether it’s worth the pain
Dortmund and Liepzig out to break decade-long winning streak
From August 26-28, Johannesburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will play host to supercars, off-road driving, customer test drives and simulator experiences
Why has nobody said it louder? The money stuffed into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sofa was most likely intended for his war chest to defend his ANC presidency. I don’t know this. I have no inside track. But it is so far and away the most probable explanation that it warrants further attention.
The plausibility that the cash comes from the sale of animals, as Ramaphosa contends, diminishes by the day. From exotic animal breeders to auction house dealers to experts on illicit game trafficking, an untold number of people who know what they are talking about have said on the record that the story is not credible...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JONNY STEINBERG: Are exotic funders, not animals, behind farmgate?
It is plausible that the money was part of Cyril Ramaphosa’s war chest for the coming ANC elections
Why has nobody said it louder? The money stuffed into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sofa was most likely intended for his war chest to defend his ANC presidency. I don’t know this. I have no inside track. But it is so far and away the most probable explanation that it warrants further attention.
The plausibility that the cash comes from the sale of animals, as Ramaphosa contends, diminishes by the day. From exotic animal breeders to auction house dealers to experts on illicit game trafficking, an untold number of people who know what they are talking about have said on the record that the story is not credible...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.