Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Heat from Zondo inquiry, but we await satisfaction

Two thirds of the state capture inquiry’s findings are now in the public domain and the list of implicated politicians is stacking up, among them former president Jacob Zuma and several disgraced ministers, including Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown.

Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has also come under fire in the second part of the report published this week and sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa after more than three years of public hearings chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo. The volumes detail racketeering — illegally co-ordinated schemes to fraudulently amass wealth — and cash bribes and irrational appointments to state-owned entities to further a political project to steal the country’s wealth...